Subsidised flour availability being ensured in Lahore: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 800 sales points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said around 50,522 flour bags of 10-kg and 112,805 of 20-kg each had been provided to various sale points in the city during the last 24 hours. He said the price of 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and of 20-kg bag was fixed at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Salimar Zeeshan Nadeem Friday visited Data Flour Mill to monitor the supply and quality of the subsidised flour.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed visited Hajveri Flour Mill and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar visited Barkat Flour Mill to inspect packaging process and quality of flour.