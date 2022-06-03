UrduPoint.com

Subsidised Flour Availability Being Ensured In Lahore: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Subsidised flour availability being ensured in Lahore: DC

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 800 sales points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 800 sales points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said around 50,522 flour bags of 10-kg and 112,805 of 20-kg each had been provided to various sale points in the city during the last 24 hours. He said the price of 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and of 20-kg bag was fixed at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Salimar Zeeshan Nadeem Friday visited Data Flour Mill to monitor the supply and quality of the subsidised flour.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed visited Hajveri Flour Mill and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar visited Barkat Flour Mill to inspect packaging process and quality of flour.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Sale Price Flour

Recent Stories

KP Govt resolves problems of minority community o ..

KP Govt resolves problems of minority community on priorities: Chief Secretary ..

16 minutes ago
 Woman burnt to death

Woman burnt to death

16 minutes ago
 06 dead, 1021 injured in 979 RTCs in Punjab

06 dead, 1021 injured in 979 RTCs in Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Hero FIH Hockey5s 2022 commences on Saturday

Hero FIH Hockey5s 2022 commences on Saturday

16 minutes ago
 Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Dev ..

Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Develop Nuclear Weapons

21 minutes ago
 Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosio ..

Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosions on Mindanao Island

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.