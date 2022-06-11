UrduPoint.com

Subsidised Flour Available At 1,100 Points In City

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said a total of 160,194 flour bags, out of which 57,071 of 10-kg and 103,123 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points. He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar inspected prices of commodities, rate list placement, supply of subsidised flour and DC counters maintenance in her jurisdiction and got arrested two 'tandoor' owners over selling of bread on high rates.

