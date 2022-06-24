UrduPoint.com

Subsidised Flour Available At 1,100 Points In City

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said a total of 161,383 flour bags, including 59,839 of 10-kg and 101,544 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points in the city during the last 24 hours.

He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

