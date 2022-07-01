UrduPoint.com

Subsidised Flour Available At 1,100 Sale Points: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said that supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said a total of 168,187 flour bags, out of which 63,404 of 10-kg, and 104,783 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

He added that the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of subsidised flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf sealed Rainbow Cash and Carry in Wapda Town for overcharging and non-maintenance of the DC counters.

