Subsidised flour available at 800 points in city: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said subsidised flour is available at 800 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement, issued here on Tuesday, he said around 45,500 flour bags of 10-kg and 107,002 of 20-kg had been provided to various points in the city during the last 48 hours.

He added that the price of a 10-kg flour bag had been fixed at Rs 490 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of subsidised flour so that people could benefit from the government's subsidy. He added that the district administration was setting up more sale points in the city to provide subsidised flour as per the government directives.

