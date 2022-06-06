UrduPoint.com

Subsidised Flour Available At 800 Points In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Subsidised flour available at 800 points in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said that supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 800 sales points of the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said around 53,107 flour bags of 10-kg and 108,193 bags of 20-kg had been provided to various sale points in the city during the last 24 hours. He said the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidized flour.

He added that the district administration was setting up more sale points in the city to provide subsidies on flour bags as per directives of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Asif Hussain on Monday imposed Rs 50,000 fine on various shops and arrested two shopkeepers over selling of urea and fertiliser on higher rates. He warned the shopkeepers of strict action in case of hoarding and overcharging.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Government Of Punjab Fine Sale Price Government Flour

Recent Stories

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan w ..

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

13 minutes ago
 WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

46 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.