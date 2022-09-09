UrduPoint.com

Subsidised Flour Available At 971 Points In City: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that subsidised flour is available at around 971 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said a total of 163,000 flour bags, out of which 52,000 of 10-kg and 111,000 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points during the last 24 hours. He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said that around 104 sales point were established in tehsil Cantt, 313 in city tehsil, 209 in Model Town tehsil, 218 in Raiwind tehsil and 127 point were established in Shalimar tehsil to ensure smooth supply of the subsidised flour.

He said that Rs 1.1 million fine had been imposed on various flour mills over hoarding and profiteering of flour during the last 10 days, adding that 11 FIRs had also been logged across the city during the same period. He said the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the district officers and ACs to ensure implementation of one-dish policy at wedding ceremonies and order to form special squads to conduct raids and check implementation across the city. He warned that strict action would be taken against the violators.

