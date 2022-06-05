Subsidised flour available at 973 points in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 784,210 flour bags were provided to general public on subsidised rates during the last 10 days in the city.

District Food Controller Waqar Yousuf said on Sunday that 973 sales points were established across the district to provide subsidised flour bags on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

He said that 10-kg flour bag was sold on sales points at Rs490 whereas 20-kg bag was available on subsidised rate of Rs980.

Flour mills were regularly supplying subsidised flour in green bags in open markets whereas teams of food department were checking availability of flour on grocery shops in addition to taking action against profiteering, he added.