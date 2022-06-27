UrduPoint.com

Subsidised Flour Available In City: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said a total of 158,978 flour bags, out of which 59,765 of 10-kg and 99,213 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points. He added that the price of a 10-kg flour bag was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said that the district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidised flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem dismantled an illegal cattle market at Ring Road and shifted all sacrificial animals to Lakhodair cattle market. He said that no one would be allowed to establish animal sale points other than official 13 cattle market set up by the district administration.

