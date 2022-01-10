Subsidized cart bazaar setup in Multan

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Multan administration has set up a subsidized cart bazaar in Shamsabad area to provide vegetables and fruit at affordable rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Multan administration has set up a subsidized cart bazaar in Shamsabad area to provide vegetables and fruit at affordable rates.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan inaugurated the bazaar, says a news release issued here on Monday.

The CM also directed to increase the number of subsidized cart bazaars in the province and announced to extend this beneficial initiative to other big cities including Lahore to providerelief to the masses.

The people of Multan have expressed their satisfaction over the step.