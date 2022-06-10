'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Lahore'

Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha on Friday said that supply of subsidized flour had been ensured at around 1,100 sales points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha on Friday said that supply of subsidized flour had been ensured at around 1,100 sales points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here, he said around 74,021 flour bags of 10 kg and 151,658 bags of 20 kg had been provided to various sales points in the city during the last 24 hours. He added that the price of a 10 kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20 kg flour bag was fixed at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The DC said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidized flour so that people could benefit from the government's subsidy.

He added that the district administration was setting up more sales points in the city to provide subsidies on flour bags as per directives of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zeeshan Nadeem sealed godown and shop of Bilal Fertilisers at Kheira Pull area over selling of fertilisers on high rates.