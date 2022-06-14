Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in city: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidized flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sales points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said 62,413 bags of 10-kg and 99,983 bags of 20-kg had been provided to various sales points in the city during the last 24 hours. He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour had been fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of subsidized flour so that people could benefit from the government's subsidy.

He added that the district administration was setting up more sales points in the city to provide subsidies on flour bags as per directives of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar arrested a person from DHA phase-7 overpresence of dengue larvae and also sealed the under construction house.