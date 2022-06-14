UrduPoint.com

Subsidized Flour Available At 1100 Points In City: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in city: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidized flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sales points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said 62,413 bags of 10-kg and 99,983 bags of 20-kg had been provided to various sales points in the city during the last 24 hours. He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour had been fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of subsidized flour so that people could benefit from the government's subsidy.

He added that the district administration was setting up more sales points in the city to provide subsidies on flour bags as per directives of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar arrested a person from DHA phase-7 overpresence of dengue larvae and also sealed the under construction house.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab Price From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

47 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

2 hours ago
 PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats ..

PTI challenges ECP'S verdict on PA reserved seats before IHC

2 hours ago
 National team still needs to improve in certain ar ..

National team still needs to improve in certain areas: Babar Azam

2 hours ago
 Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of ..

Ata Tarar faces criticism for violating decorum of Punjab Assembly

3 hours ago
 NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-E ..

NEPRA increase the power tariff by Rs 5.28 for K-Electric users

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.