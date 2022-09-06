UrduPoint.com

Subsidized Flour Available In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said that supply of subsidized flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said a total of 154,517 flour bags, out of which 49,929 of 10-kg and 104,588 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

He added the price ofa 10-kg bag was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of the subsidized flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

