Subsidized Flour Available In City: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Subsidized flour available in city: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha said on Monday that supply of subsidized flour had been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a press statement, he said that a total of 165,173 flour bags, out of which, 57,993 of 10-kg and 107,180 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

He added that price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said that district officers, assistant commissioners andprice control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability ofsubsidized flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

