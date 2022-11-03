Subsidized flour bags distributed among people at Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality wheat flour to people at subsidized rates.

In this regard, the department in line with directives of the provincial government has set up sale points at different places where people were provided 20 kilogram bags of wheat flour at the subsidized rate of Rs1295 per bag.

According to the statement, this subsidized flour was distributed in Nasran village, Kot Nawaz, Mulazai, Andri, Sher Ali and Kari Wam areas.

It says an effective mechanism has been put in place to ensure the distribution of flour in a transparent manner.

It further says that all efforts would ensure that people get the flour at a subsidized rate.