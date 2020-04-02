UrduPoint.com
Subsidized Flour Bags Distributed In Hangu District

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district food department distributed hundreds of subsidized flour bags in Shahu Dam area to extend relief to people here on Thursday.

District Food Controller Salahuddin gave away those bags among people at official rate of Rs808 per 20kg bag. Talking to media persons the DFC said that flour was being provided in light of directives of Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tayyab Abdullah and added there was sufficient stock of flour available in the district.

He said the government's directives were being implemented in letter and spirit and said that provision of flour on government's fixed rate would be ensured, which would help curb artificial inflation by unethical business forces.

Later, the DFC took round to flour mills and dealers' shops and checked rate and quality of the commodity. He directed the flour mills' owners to timely provide subsidized four to dealers and warned them against hoarding or overcharging.

More Stories From Pakistan

