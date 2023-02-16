UrduPoint.com

Subsidized Flour Being Distributed Through Transparent Mechanism At Dera: Food Controller

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 07:28 PM

District Food Controller Nazir Rehman Wazir has said that pragmatic measures are being taken to distribute subsidized flour among people in a transparent manner

He told media persons at his office that according to the quota, a total of 10,395 bags of 20 kilograms of wheat flour were being distributed at six tehsils on a daily basis through 16 mobile sales points and 61 designated flour dealers.

He said the entire process was being pursued in a transparent manner so that each citizen may get his due share. People may contact his office at 09669280278 in case of any complaint and legal action would be taken against violators, he added.

He said the department had suspended the flour quota of 14 flour dealers for violating relevant procedures and rules, and that currently, the government flour was being distributed transparently through 61 designated flour dealers.

He said the food department was supplying 297 tonnes of wheat to eight local flour mills and added that the price of flour had decreased for people due to the availability of subsidized flour in the district.

Food Inspector Muhammad Jameel was also present on the occasion.

