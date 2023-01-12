UrduPoint.com

Subsidized Flour Stalls Set Up In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 10:16 PM

The Sindh government has started the process of providing fair price wheat flour to the people, in this regard, subsidized flour stalls have been set up at 12 places in Larkana district, where people are getting wheat flour at Rs. 650/= per 10Kgs bag

Additional Deputy Commissioner- I Larkana Ms.

Rabiaya Siyal said that fair price wheat flour available in 10 Kgs bags at five localities of Larkana city and one each in Ratodero City, Bakrani town, Dokri Town, Badha town, Garillo town, Banguldero town and Naudero town of Larkana district respectively, she added.

ADC-I Larkana also said that 12 focal persons from food and Revenue Departments have been appointed at 12 sales points of subsidized price flour stalls to supervise the sale.

A supply quota of 500 bags of flour has been fixed at all sale points and at each point every person can get a 10 kg bag at a discounted price of Rs 650/=

