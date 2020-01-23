Subsidized food items available in bulk at Utility Stores in Hazara: RM

Subsidized food items are available in bulk at Utility Stores in Hazara division said Regional Manager (RM) USC Farrukh Naseer while talking to media during visit to USC stores here on Thrusday

HARIPUR, Jan.23(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Subsidized food items are available in bulk at Utility Stores in Hazara division said Regional Manager (RM) USC Farrukh Naseer while talking to media during visit to USC stores here on Thrusday.

He further said that USC is providing huge relief on food items including 20 KG wheat flour bag, Ghee, Sugar, pulses and other items at all USC stores across Pakistan.

Farrukh Naseer disclosed that overall, a 5-10% special discount has been given on over a 1,000 items and the price cuts will range between Rs7 and Rs40, Sugar will be sold at Rs68 per kg at Utility Stores.

The prices of ghee and edible oil have been reduced by Rs30-Rs40 per kg. Ghee will be sold at Rs170 per kg.

The rates of pulses and rice price have been slashed by Rs20-Rs31, adding he said.Replying to a question zonal manager said that despite the delayed arrival of stock in Hazara region now all subsidized items are available in bulk on all stores.Area Manager USC Azhar Iqbal at the occasion told media that provision of quality food items and best services to the customers is our top priority.

We have ample stock in stores and warehouses as well keeping in view the wheat flour price hike in the market.Regional Manager disclosed that USC officials are frequently visiting sales point to monitor the flow of food items and availability. They are also monitoring the performance of the USC employees.