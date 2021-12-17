UrduPoint.com

Subsidized Gas Being Given To Industrial Sector For Promotion Of Exports: Hammad

Subsidized gas being given to industrial sector for promotion of exports: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the government was providing subsidized gas to industrial sector for the promotion of exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the government was providing subsidized gas to industrial sector for the promotion of exports.

Fair use of gas facility would help address issues in the industrial sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There was need to adopt a mechanism so that exporting and non-exporting sectors could use the natural gas facility in a proper manner, he said.

Commenting on All Pakistan Mills Association (APTMA) reservation on gas supply and price, he said the government has prioritized domestic and industrial consumers.

He further stated that government cannot violate the rules in gas supply and pricing of gas commodity.

Supplying gas to industrial sectors on cheaper rates is not possible because the natural gas reserves are declining every year, he added. To a question about Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plants, he said we have efficient LNG plants in the country.

