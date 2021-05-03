UrduPoint.com
Subsidized Ramzan Bazar Providing Relief To Masses: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Subsidized Ramzan bazar providing relief to masses: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government is giving subsidy to "Ramzaan bazars" for providing relief to the masses.

Subsidy amounting Rs. 5 billion given to Ramzaan Bazars to support the general public so they can purchase essential commodities at affordable rates, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on high petroleum prices in the region, he said the government has reduced the levies on petroleum prices to extend relief to consumers of the petroleum products.

Replying to a question about sugar mafia, he said the incumbent government has played unprecedented role for controlling sugar mafia.

Farrukh Habib said that all out efforts are being made to regulate the sugar mills operating in the country. He further stated that it was also the responsibility of the provincial governments to monitor markets and price control lists.

To a question regarding derogatory remarks given by Rana Sanaullah, he said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, should observe civilized language at all public forums.

