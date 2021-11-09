Subsidized sugar available at 114 dealers shops in Peshawar: DC

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday said that first consignment of 70 tons sugar has reached Peshawar which will be provided to people at subsidized rate Rs 90 per kilogram through 114 dealers in the provincial metropolitan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday said that first consignment of 70 tons sugar has reached Peshawar which will be provided to people at subsidized rate Rs 90 per kilogram through 114 dealers in the provincial metropolitan.

According to a press release issued here, the deputy commission has directed the administrative officers to strictly monitor sale of subsidized sugar at dealers shops.

He said that a list of official dealers has been uploaded on the Facebook page of Deputy Commissioner Office Peshawar for the facilitation of people.

He asked the people to lodge complaints through phone number 9211338 or 9225395 if any dealer is selling sugar higher than fixed price of Rs 90 per Kg so that legal action could be taken against the dealer.

The deputy commissioner said that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure availability of subsidized sugar to people without any difficulty and control artificial sugar crisis and price hike in the market.