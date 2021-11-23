Subsidized sugar help drops rates in open market: Atif Khan

KP Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Tuesday said availability of sugar at subsidized rate was a big relief for the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Tuesday said availability of sugar at subsidized rate was a big relief for the people.

Addressing a review meeting of the food Department and Food Safety Authority here, he said the step of the government had helped drop the price of sugar in the market, saying the situation would further improve after the beginning of crushing season and arrival of new commodities in the market.

Besides, Secretary Food Khushal Khan, Director Food Abdul Rehman, Director (Technical) Food Safety Authority, Dr Abdul Sattar Shah and Director (Administration) Mehrin Faheem Abbasi also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the availability of wheat and sugar.

The minister was informed that for checking the quality of edibles, the authority is working on the establishment of a mobile testing laboratory, which would be set up by the end of the current Calendar year.

Through laboratory, the on spot quality test of the edibles could be conducted during inspection. A total of seven laboratories would be established at a divisional level. The recruitment process for the staff of the mobile laboratories was also in progress. Similarly, work on the establishment of Hayat Food Testing Laboratory was also continued.

The provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the laboratories and directed for taking all possible steps for further acceleration of the process.