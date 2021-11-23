UrduPoint.com

Subsidized Sugar Help Drops Rates In Open Market: Atif Khan

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:51 PM

Subsidized sugar help drops rates in open market: Atif Khan

KP Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Tuesday said availability of sugar at subsidized rate was a big relief for the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan on Tuesday said availability of sugar at subsidized rate was a big relief for the people.

Addressing a review meeting of the food Department and Food Safety Authority here, he said the step of the government had helped drop the price of sugar in the market, saying the situation would further improve after the beginning of crushing season and arrival of new commodities in the market.

Besides, Secretary Food Khushal Khan, Director Food Abdul Rehman, Director (Technical) Food Safety Authority, Dr Abdul Sattar Shah and Director (Administration) Mehrin Faheem Abbasi also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the availability of wheat and sugar.

The minister was informed that for checking the quality of edibles, the authority is working on the establishment of a mobile testing laboratory, which would be set up by the end of the current Calendar year.

Through laboratory, the on spot quality test of the edibles could be conducted during inspection. A total of seven laboratories would be established at a divisional level. The recruitment process for the staff of the mobile laboratories was also in progress. Similarly, work on the establishment of Hayat Food Testing Laboratory was also continued.

The provincial minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the laboratories and directed for taking all possible steps for further acceleration of the process.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Mobile Progress Price Market All Government Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

APHC deplores fresh coercion launched by infamous ..

APHC deplores fresh coercion launched by infamous NIA against innocent Kashmiris ..

21 seconds ago
 ANF seizes over 2285 kg drugs in 33 operations, ar ..

ANF seizes over 2285 kg drugs in 33 operations, arrests 30

22 seconds ago
 Serbian President Says Will Speak in Russian Langu ..

Serbian President Says Will Speak in Russian Language if He Wins Reelection

24 seconds ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Warns Against Politicizin ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Warns Against Politicizing Situation With Peng Shuai

25 seconds ago
 139 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

139 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

27 seconds ago
 Provision of basic health facilities, top priority ..

Provision of basic health facilities, top priority: DC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.