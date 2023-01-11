UrduPoint.com

Subsidized Wheat Flour Being Sold At 337 Sale Points In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023

The district administration has established 337 fixed points for the supply of subsidized wheat flour, where citizens can buy a 20 kg bag of flour for Rs 1,295 per and a 10 kg bag for Rs 648

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has established 337 fixed points for the supply of subsidized wheat flour, where citizens can buy a 20 kg bag of flour for Rs 1,295 per and a 10 kg bag for Rs 648.

The Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased the provincial quota of wheat from 5,000 tons to 6,500 tons per day and along with this, wheat from abroad has also arrived at the port. According to the Food department, there is no shortage of wheat or flour in the province.

The Abbottabad district is given a quota of 234 tonnes of wheat per day, out of which 8,190 bags of 20 kg flour were given to 337 designated sale points across the district. The designated flour dealers belong to the remote areas of the entire district and are bound to supply subsidized wheat flour to the public.

Officers and officials of the district administration and food department are visiting the sales points on a daily basis, and violators are being dealt with strictly.

At present, there is no shortage of wheat flour and wheat in the Abbottabad district. Flour is available in abundance in the market. People are requested not to listen to these rumors. The district administration and food department are doing their best to ensure the supply of flour to the people.

The district administration also requested the citizens to immediately inform them about hoarders and profiteers so that strict action can be taken against the culprits.

