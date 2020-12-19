Subsidized wheat, flour distributed in Nowshera

On the direction of Advisor to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliq ur Rehman and under supervision of District Food Controller Nowshera Sher Fayaz Khan carried out mobile distribution of subsidized wheat, flour at various Union Councils and Village councils to provide maximum relief to public in far flung and remote areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :On the direction of Advisor to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliq ur Rehman and under supervision of District food Controller Nowshera Sher Fayaz Khan carried out mobile distribution of subsidized wheat, flour at various Union Councils and Village councils to provide maximum relief to public in far flung and remote areas.

According to District Food Controller, subsidized Wheat, flour of Rs860 distributed on Saturday at Spin Kalay ,Waliy Kalay, Kaka Sahib and Maniy Kalay. Subsidized Wheat also distributed at far flung villages of Khairabad and Nizampure.

District Food Controller also disclosed that due to personal efforts of Advisor to Chief Minster on Food. daily authorized quota of District Nowshera and other districts of the province has been increased and smooth distribution of subsidized flour carried out at UC and VC level thorough out the province to provide maximum relief to public.