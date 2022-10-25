Subsidized wheat seed, pesticides, fertilizers distributed among farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture department on Tuesday distributed subsidized wheat seeds, pesticides and fertilizers among local farmers of Battagram under PSDP.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram Irfan ullah Mehsud said on the occasion the local farmers mostly depend on the traditional way of agriculture and rely on out of city markets of grains, fruits and vegetables due to which they get less production.

He directed agriculture and local government representatives to guide local farmers and landlords about the government incentives and relief measures for them so that they could also be benefited.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tehsil Chairman, District Director Agriculture Battagram, large number of local elders, landlords and farmers were present.