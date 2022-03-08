UrduPoint.com

Subsidy Available On 4 Cash Crops

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Agriculture Department is giving subsidies on four cash crops including sugarcane, wheat, rice and oil-seed crops under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme

This was stated by Director Agriculture District Malakand, Dr Inamullah while addressing a gathering of farmers at Quresh Kallay at Shakhakot on Tuesday.

Other officers of the Agriculture Department including Shahid Hussain, Said Badshah, Mohammad Shoaib, Arshad Hussain Hoti and Raham Khaliq also addressed the farmers.

They imparted training to growers on the production of wheat and urged them to sow maximum wheat and make the province prosperous.

They further urged them for timely cultivation and utilization of modern technology in this regard.

They said that under the project the government is giving a subsidy of Rs1200 per acre to wheat growers through Kissan Card and another subsidy of Rs 900 per acre paid for eradication of unwanted weeds.

The aim of the project is increase in wheat production and urged all growers of district Malakand to contact their office for the purpose.

