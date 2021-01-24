UrduPoint.com
Subsidy Being Provided To Growers For Profitable Cultivation Of Sunflower

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab government is providing a subsidy of Rs 5,000 on per acre of land to sunflower growers with an objective to promote profitable cultivation of Sunflower.

Agriculture department sources told APP on Sunday that enhancing sunflower sowing would not only improve the financial condition of farmers but also helping in saving huge amount of forex spent on import of edible oil.

Sources said, "This year sunflower cultivation target in Punjab has been set on 210,000 acres of land." Farmers in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Multan, Vehari and Bahawalnagar should complete sowing process till January 31st while growers in Muzzafargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lodhran, Rajanpur and Bhakkar by February 10, sources added.

The farmers in Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Attock, Rawalpindi and Chakwal should complete sunflower sowing from January 25 to February 28, sources said.

They said that delayed sowing would result in low production adding that every year edible oil worth Rs 350 billion was being imported which was a huge burden on national economy.

Country's import bill could be reduced through boosting sunflower sowing.

Farmers must follow agriculture department recommended guidelines while sowing sunflower to achieve desired results, the sources added.

