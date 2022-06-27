Subsidy for paddy growers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department will give subsidy on micronutrient (zinc sulphate) for paddy crop in 15 districts including three districts of Faisalabad division under national project for enhancing per acre paddy crop.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that paddy growers in three districts -- Faisalabad, Jhang and Chiniot -- would be eligible for getting subsidy on 3kg, 5kg and 3.75kg zinc sulphate bags.

The subsidy will be provided to registered farmers only through vouchers in the bags.

For registration, farmers can contact the agriculture helpline or Agriculture Department (Extension) office.

He said that Rs 600 per bag subsidy would be given and one farmer would be eligible to get 10 bags.

He said that for participation in Kissan scheme, farmers could send their CNIC through SMS from their cell-phones at 8070.