UrduPoint.com

Subsidy For Paddy Growers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Subsidy for paddy growers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department will give subsidy on micronutrient (zinc sulphate) for paddy crop in 15 districts including three districts of Faisalabad division under national project for enhancing per acre paddy crop.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed said here on Monday that paddy growers in three districts -- Faisalabad, Jhang and Chiniot -- would be eligible for getting subsidy on 3kg, 5kg and 3.75kg zinc sulphate bags.

The subsidy will be provided to registered farmers only through vouchers in the bags.

For registration, farmers can contact the agriculture helpline or Agriculture Department (Extension) office.

He said that Rs 600 per bag subsidy would be given and one farmer would be eligible to get 10 bags.

He said that for participation in Kissan scheme, farmers could send their CNIC through SMS from their cell-phones at 8070.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Chiniot Jhang SMS From

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

55 minutes ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

1 hour ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

2 hours ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.