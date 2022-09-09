UrduPoint.com

Subsidy For September Cultivation Of Sugarcane Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Subsidy for September cultivation of sugarcane crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The government has decided to provide subsidy to growers on September cultivation of sugarcane crop across the province.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Khalid Mehmood told a corner meeting of growers in Lundianwala Markaz here on Friday sugarcane was an important crop which played crucial role in catering to domestic food requirements, in addition to mitigating financial problems of farmers.

Growers could get maximum production of sugarcane crop by cultivating it during the month of September, whereas the government had also decided to provide subsidy on cultivation of the crop in this month.

In this connection, farmers should get themselves registered with the Agriculture Department after which they would be able to get subsidy maximum on five acres of sugarcane crop, he added.

The growers could apply for sugarcane subsidy till September 15, and more information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture September From Government

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

1 hour ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

2 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

4 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

4 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.