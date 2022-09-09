Subsidy for September cultivation of sugarcane crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The government has decided to provide subsidy to growers on September cultivation of sugarcane crop across the province.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Khalid Mehmood told a corner meeting of growers in Lundianwala Markaz here on Friday sugarcane was an important crop which played crucial role in catering to domestic food requirements, in addition to mitigating financial problems of farmers.

Growers could get maximum production of sugarcane crop by cultivating it during the month of September, whereas the government had also decided to provide subsidy on cultivation of the crop in this month.

In this connection, farmers should get themselves registered with the Agriculture Department after which they would be able to get subsidy maximum on five acres of sugarcane crop, he added.

The growers could apply for sugarcane subsidy till September 15, and more information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office, he added.