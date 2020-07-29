UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Subsidy In Chemical Engineering Sector' To Boost Local Manufacturing Products: Fawad Ch

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:16 PM

'Subsidy in Chemical Engineering sector' to boost local manufacturing products: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday emphasized to provide subsidy to 'Chemical Engineering sector' as Chemical engineers are making important contributions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday emphasized to provide subsidy to 'Chemical Engineering sector' as Chemical engineers are making important contributions.

Chemical engineering is considered one of the top highly paid degrees in the world, but unfortunately in Pakistan, chemical engineering were neglected in past governments but now the government striving to promote it, Fawad ch said while talking to a private news channel.

"We will allow the chemical engineers to use their unique skills to turn the nation into a modern and industrialized one", he assured.

He said chemical industry is the backbone of country's industrial and agricultural development and for achieving the industry's ambitious growth targets will require a combination of policy intervention, company-level initiatives, industry-academic partnerships, wise investments, and greater international access.

Talking about stunts, he said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has already issued a license to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) to manufacture cardiac stunts in the country.

In Mid of August Pakistan will start its local manufacturing as its legal process is almost completed.

Fawad said Science ministry was in efforts to compete the international market with exporting local manufacturing medical equipments.

Before the pandemic, hospitals invested less in ventilators as they are expensive and the devices were available mainly in some hospitals in bigger but now Pakistan is capable to manufacture its local ventilators and more with its exports, he mentioned.

He also emphasized that Pakistan needed to increase its exports by adopting modern technologies in Space and agriculture for obtaining desired results and cope with the fast changing global trends.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Agriculture August Market National University Government Industry Top Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.