'Subsidy in Chemical Engineering sector' to boost local manufacturing products: Fawad Ch

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday emphasized to provide subsidy to 'Chemical Engineering sector' as Chemical engineers are making important contributions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday emphasized to provide subsidy to 'Chemical Engineering sector' as Chemical engineers are making important contributions.

Chemical engineering is considered one of the top highly paid degrees in the world, but unfortunately in Pakistan, chemical engineering were neglected in past governments but now the government striving to promote it, Fawad ch said while talking to a private news channel.

"We will allow the chemical engineers to use their unique skills to turn the nation into a modern and industrialized one", he assured.

He said chemical industry is the backbone of country's industrial and agricultural development and for achieving the industry's ambitious growth targets will require a combination of policy intervention, company-level initiatives, industry-academic partnerships, wise investments, and greater international access.

Talking about stunts, he said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has already issued a license to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) to manufacture cardiac stunts in the country.

In Mid of August Pakistan will start its local manufacturing as its legal process is almost completed.

Fawad said Science ministry was in efforts to compete the international market with exporting local manufacturing medical equipments.

Before the pandemic, hospitals invested less in ventilators as they are expensive and the devices were available mainly in some hospitals in bigger but now Pakistan is capable to manufacture its local ventilators and more with its exports, he mentioned.

He also emphasized that Pakistan needed to increase its exports by adopting modern technologies in Space and agriculture for obtaining desired results and cope with the fast changing global trends.