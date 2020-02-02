UrduPoint.com
Subsidy On Commodities Helps USC Sale Up By 600 Percent

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:00 PM

Subsidy on commodities helps USC sale up by 600 percent

MULTAN, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::The sale at Utility Stores Corporation's regional outlets has increased by 600 percent after the government provided subsidy on different daily use items.

A great rush of people were seen at Utility Stores to avail the benefit of subsidy given by the government during the month of January and the phenomenon also put break on soaring prices of different commodities in other local markets in the city.

Ahmed Khan, a shopkeeper near MDA Chowk talking to APP informed that many customers started purchasing daily use items from Utility Stores for the last few days. To a question, he informed, earlier, the customers were worried due to increasing prices of commodities almost on daily basis.

Although, the government gave subsidy on various items at Utility Stores, it also brought stability in prices of many items including flour, ghee, pulses, rices, and tea-leaves etc. Before subsidy, the prices of commodities in general markets were increasing on daily basis. However, citizens inclination towards Utility Stores help stabilize prices in open markets.

He particularly mentioned that there was no increase in price of ghee for last three weeks.

Regional Manager Utility Stores Corporation Sajjad Hussain talking to APP informed that there were 81 Utility Stores in the region, which comprised of district Multan and Tehsil Dunyapur.

He informed that Utility Stores registered increase in sales by nearly 600 percents. In December, there was Rs 27 millions sale at all regional stores. However, the sale gone up and it reached over 170 million in January.

He expressed satisfaction over huge flow of customers at Utility Stores.

About sales at 81 outlets and consumption of goods, he informed that 55,000 bags of flour, 400 tonnes of sugar, 500 tonnes of ghee and oil were sold at the outlets. Responding to question about quality of items, he informed that the Utility Stores items were purchased directly from companies. There is no involvement of middle-men in purchase process. Utility Stores Administration did not compromise on quality of items and best quality products were being given to masses.

When questioned about supply, the Regional Manager observed that an ample supply of items was delivered at the outlets.

Responding to price differences between Utility Stores and other markets, he observed that prices at USCs were very much low.

There was difference of Rs 40 on per kilogram ghee, Rs 32 on one litre oil, Rs 20 on one kilogram rice, Rs 14 on one kilogram of broken rice, Rs 25 on white-gram, Rs 13 on pulse (gram) and almost Rs 15 on pulse (Masoor). These low prices are basic reason behind huge flow of customers towards Utility Stores, he informed.

Hassan Mukhtar, a customer and resident of Pul Bararan talking to this scribe said that he purchased "Ration" for month of February from Utility Stores due to subsidy, recently announced by the government.

He informed that he saved over Rs 800 by purchasing commodities from Utility Stores. He maintained that he spent about Rs 6000 for "Ration" for the month of January. Now, he purchased same number of items about Rs 5200 from Utility Store. He lauded the government for offering subsidy. He wished that the government should continue the same subsidy in future also.

