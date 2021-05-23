UrduPoint.com
Subsidy On Pesticides To Be Provided In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The subsidy would be provided to the farmers on purchase of pesticides in Faisalabad, Jhang and Chiniot on 'first come, first get' basis under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme.

This was stated by Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed here on Sunday.

He said that registered farmers can get subsidy on purchase of pesticides by presentingvoucher of pesticide bottle or bag to the nearest pesticide dealer.

In this connection, the farmers can also contact the agriculture department if they feel or face any difficulty, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

