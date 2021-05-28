Subsidy on rice announced for 15 districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department announced subsidy on rice crops in 15 districts of Punjab including Faisalabad, Jhng, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib, Bahawal Nagar, Narowal,Kasur, Gujrat, Lahore, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahaudin.

A spokesman of agriculture department said here on Friday that subsidy will be provided to registered farmers only for approved varieties of rice including Super Basmati, Basmati-515, PK-1121 and SK-133, PK-386 and NIA-Ari-9.

He said that subsidy of Rs.1200 will be provided on every bag of basmati varieties, while Rs.

800 will be doled out on non-basmati varieties of the rice.

The registered farmers should purchase rice seed and submit bag voucher to the nearest rice dealer and he will pay subsidy amount immediately.

He said that one farmer is eligible to get subsidy on one bag of rice seed only whereas the unregistered farmers should contact nearest office of agriculture department for their registration.

Spokesman further said that growers should cultivate approved varieties of the rice and more information and guidance in this regard can be obtained through agri-helpline 0800-1700 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.