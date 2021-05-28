UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Subsidy On Rice Announced For 15 Districts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Subsidy on rice announced for 15 districts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department announced subsidy on rice crops in 15 districts of Punjab including Faisalabad, Jhng, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib, Bahawal Nagar, Narowal,Kasur, Gujrat, Lahore, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahaudin.

A spokesman of agriculture department said here on Friday that subsidy will be provided to registered farmers only for approved varieties of rice including Super Basmati, Basmati-515, PK-1121 and SK-133, PK-386 and NIA-Ari-9.

He said that subsidy of Rs.1200 will be provided on every bag of basmati varieties, while Rs.

800 will be doled out on non-basmati varieties of the rice.

The registered farmers should purchase rice seed and submit bag voucher to the nearest rice dealer and he will pay subsidy amount immediately.

He said that one farmer is eligible to get subsidy on one bag of rice seed only whereas the unregistered farmers should contact nearest office of agriculture department for their registration.

Spokesman further said that growers should cultivate approved varieties of the rice and more information and guidance in this regard can be obtained through agri-helpline 0800-1700 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Chiniot Kasur Okara Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Narowal Nankana Sahib From P

Recent Stories

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

11 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azer ..

11 minutes ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

12 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

12 minutes ago

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Calls for International ..

12 minutes ago

Thai Regulator Greenlights COVID Vaccine by China' ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.