Subsidy on wheat seed, agri tools being offered to growers in flood affected areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab government is providing subsidy to the farmers of flood affected areas on wheat seed and other agricultural accessories to ensure food security in the country through better yielding from next crop.

Commissioner DG Khan division, Liaqat Ali Chatha expressed these views while addressing the farmers' convention organized in DG Khan with the cooperation of Punjab Agriculture department in connection with maximum wheat cultivation drive.

He said that the advisory services were being ensured to growers at doorstep to get them aware from latest agriculture technology.

He said that water supply to the farmers for wheat sowing has been ensured by completing the cracks of the canals from the flood-affected areas.

He said that the government was providing subsidy facility and incentives under the national plan to increase per acre wheat production. Director Agriculture Extension Mahar Abid Hussain said that the wheat cultivation target in DG Khan division has been achieved in November this year.

He further said that the wheat cultivation target for Punjab was 16.5 million acres while 22 million metric ton wheat production target had been set for which all the resources were being utilized.

Mega farmer gathering and production competitions were also being organized at the provincial and district level.

Timely cultivation of wheat on the maximum area was being ensured to make food security situation satisfactory in the country through additional production of wheat.

He informed that Rs 12.59 billion subsidy was being ensured to growers to increase per acre wheat production under the national plan.

The support price of wheat has been increased to Rs 3000 per mound to make wheat crop profitable.

Director Agriculture extension further said that Agriculture Extension department staff was standing by the farmers for the awareness and technical guidance regarding the modern production technology of wheat.

On this occasion, MPA Hanif Pitafi, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar also spoke.

Deputy Director Agriculture Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahilon, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Ghulam Ahmad Buzdar and large number of officers and farmers of agriculture department participated in the farmers' convention.