UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Subsidy Starts On Rice Seed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Subsidy starts on rice seed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department has started providing subsidy to registered farmers on purchase of rice seed in 15 district of the Punjab including Faisalabad.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said on Wednesday that provision of subsidy had been started under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program in 15 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mandi Bahaud Din, Narowal, Gujrat, Hafiz Abad, Okara and Bahawalpur.

He said that a subsidy of Rs.1200 will be provided to the farmers on purchase of a 20-kg bag of rice seed of Basmati variety whereas Rs.800 subsidy will be doled out on purchase of non-Basmati seed bag of 20 kilogram.

The registered growers can get subsidy amount through voucher present in the seed bag whereas non-registered farmers should immediately contact their nearest Agriculture Department to get them registered and avail this facility, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Narowal Nankana Sahib

Recent Stories

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

21 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.