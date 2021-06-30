Subsidy starts on rice seed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department has started providing subsidy to registered farmers on purchase of rice seed in 15 district of the Punjab including Faisalabad.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said on Wednesday that provision of subsidy had been started under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program in 15 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Mandi Bahaud Din, Narowal, Gujrat, Hafiz Abad, Okara and Bahawalpur.

He said that a subsidy of Rs.1200 will be provided to the farmers on purchase of a 20-kg bag of rice seed of Basmati variety whereas Rs.800 subsidy will be doled out on purchase of non-Basmati seed bag of 20 kilogram.

The registered growers can get subsidy amount through voucher present in the seed bag whereas non-registered farmers should immediately contact their nearest Agriculture Department to get them registered and avail this facility, he added.