Substandard, Adulterated Food Items Destroyed By Halal Food Authority In DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team in Dera Ismail Khan, under the supervision of Deputy Director Dr. Wasif Khan, has destroyed a large quantity of substandard and adulterated food items seized during various operations over the past several months.
According to official details, the confiscated items included adulterated spices, areca nut (supari), soft drinks, bakery products, monosodium glutamate (China salt), low-quality tea, snacks/chips, tea leaves, and cooking oil. These items were recovered from multiple locations across the district during routine inspections.
The destruction process was carried out at a designated site in the presence of district administration officials, representatives of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), and local media personnel to ensure transparency and public awareness.
Deputy Director Dr. Wasif Khan reiterated the authority’s firm commitment to continuing strict actions against adulteration mafia. He stated that all possible measures will be taken to ensure food safety and protect public health in the district.
