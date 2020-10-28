Substandard CNG kits removed from dozens of public vehicles in crackdown

City Traffic Police on Wednesday launched a crackdown against the substandard CNG cylinders in the public transport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police on Wednesday launched a crackdown against the substandard CNG cylinders in the public transport.

On the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, substandard cylinders installed in public transport especially in school duty vehicles were being removed.

Dozens of substandard and illegal cylinders kits were removed in the initial phase of the ongoing campaign.

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, City Traffic Police informed drivers of public transport about the traffic rules and dangers of substandard cylinders kits installed in vehicles carrying passengers and students.

Chief Traffic Officer said that no compromise would be made on safety of passengers.

He said using substandard CNG kits was like inviting major accidents at any time which would not be tolerated.

He said strict action was being taken against any vehicles violating traffic rules for passengers safety.

During the campaign, transporters have been asked to get their gas cylinders checked and certified by the relevant departments otherwise stern action would be taken against them.