Substandard cooking oil seized in peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority in its ongoing crackdown against food adulteration on Wednesday seized 1000 liters of substandard and used cooking oil, ghee from a manufacturing unit situated on Phandu road.

The Food Safety Authority officials said that used edible oil and ghee was being filtered at the unit after being brought from Punjab.

They said that harmful and expired edible oil was being supplied to various bakeries and confectionery shops in the city.

Similarly, the food authority seized more than 200 kg of unhealthy spices from a warehouse on Charsadda road.

Moreover, three bakery units were sealed over failure to meet hygiene working environment and for violating safety rules of food authority.