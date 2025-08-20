Substandard drinks seized in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Kohat team on Wednesday conducted a successful operation near Chungi Canal, recovering approximately 5,500 liters of substandard and mislabeled cold drinks from a warehouse, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat

According to the details, the drinks were deemed hazardous to human health due to the absence of manufacturing dates and non-compliant labeling. Consequently, the warehouse was sealed, and legal proceedings have been initiated against its owners under the Food Safety Act.

In a parallel operation, the Food Authority, accompanied by the Additional Assistant Commissioner, inspected various markets, collecting milk and edible oil samples from multiple shops. Following analysis, defective and used oil was destroyed on-site, while a bakery was shut down due to poor sanitation.