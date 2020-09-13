Substandard, expired food products not to be tolerated: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that he was personally monitoring the activities of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) as substandard and expired food products would not be tolerated at all.

According to official sources here, the PFA was carrying out an operation against substandard food items in various cities.

The authority sealed different food points, bakeries and food items manufacturing units over violation.

The senior minister directed the authority to take effective action against poor quality food items during holidays.

He said that those involved in selling of unhealthy food items were enemies of the country.

He directed the authority to ensure strict monitoring of food items in big cities and added that provision of quality food to people was the top priority of the government.

The PFA took action in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad division at a large scale. On-the-spot action was taken in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Lodhran and Vehari.