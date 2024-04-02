Substandard, Expired Products Torched In Tank
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday set fire to expired products, seized during a raid in the bustling bazaar of Tank.
According to the district administration, the multiple expired items were seized from various shops by a team comprising Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam and Assistant Food Controller Samiullah Jan.
The team imposed penalties on the shopkeepers and added that the administration was committed to ensuring the provision of safe and quality products to the people.
They warned that such raids would continue across the district to maintain strict compliance with food safety regulations.
The incident serves as a reminder to traders and businesses to adhere strictly to expiry dates and quality standards to avoid legal actions.
Recent Stories
Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Food attends Ramadan Night Sports Gala at PPC; announces cash prize for journalists8 minutes ago
-
PML-N, allies condemn violations of Courts, ECP orders in KP Senate Elections: Engr Amir Muqam8 minutes ago
-
Civil society alliance lauds KP Govt’s pioneering healthcare initiative for transgenders8 minutes ago
-
Admin monitoring exam centers to ensure merit, transparency8 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to digitize society transformed Kingdom in a decade: Speaker18 minutes ago
-
Private organization's fund raising in name of NDMA for Gaza 'invalid'18 minutes ago
-
Opposition leader in KP assembly slams Speaker's role38 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns BJP’s attempts to destroy Kashmiris’ identity48 minutes ago
-
Woman thrashed in busy bazaar, DPO takes notice58 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister1 hour ago
-
Kohat police raid, arrests 30 suspects1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Senate election1 hour ago