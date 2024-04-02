Substandard, expired products torched in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday set fire to expired products, seized during a raid in the bustling bazaar of Tank.

According to the district administration, the multiple expired items were seized from various shops by a team comprising Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam and Assistant Food Controller Samiullah Jan.

The team imposed penalties on the shopkeepers and added that the administration was committed to ensuring the provision of safe and quality products to the people.

They warned that such raids would continue across the district to maintain strict compliance with food safety regulations.

The incident serves as a reminder to traders and businesses to adhere strictly to expiry dates and quality standards to avoid legal actions.