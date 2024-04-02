Open Menu

Substandard, Expired Products Torched In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Substandard, expired products torched in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday set fire to expired products, seized during a raid in the bustling bazaar of Tank.

According to the district administration, the multiple expired items were seized from various shops by a team comprising Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam and Assistant Food Controller Samiullah Jan.

The team imposed penalties on the shopkeepers and added that the administration was committed to ensuring the provision of safe and quality products to the people.

They warned that such raids would continue across the district to maintain strict compliance with food safety regulations.

The incident serves as a reminder to traders and businesses to adhere strictly to expiry dates and quality standards to avoid legal actions.

Related Topics

Fire Tank Jamshed From

Recent Stories

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

34 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

2 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

2 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

14 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

16 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan