Substandard Food Items Seized In Chichawatni
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday taken action against two food establishments in Chichawatni for violations of food safety regulations.
According to PFA spokesperson, during surprise inspections, the authority recovered 40 liters of substandard flavorings and 10 kilograms of expired food items from an oil production unit and a popular local restaurant.
At the oil production facility, inspectors found banned flavorings being used in the manufacture of banaspati ghee.
The production area also contained insect-infested and contaminated containers.
Similarly, the restaurant was found to be using expired Chinese salt and other over-aged food items in its food preparation.
Inspectors also discovered foul-smelling and blood-stained meat in the restaurant's freezer.
The owners of both the oil unit and the restaurant were fined 50,000 rupees each for the violations.
APP/mjm/378
Recent Stories
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz commends APNS role in promoting print media industry10 minutes ago
-
Agro deptt. receives applications under "Green Tractor Scheme"10 minutes ago
-
Transgender community demands dedicated seating space in public transport vehicles10 minutes ago
-
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt traps18 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign's goals achieved in befitting way: Commissioner30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China working together to build an upgraded version of CPEC: Chinese CG40 minutes ago
-
DPO for foolproof security of foreign tourists59 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked59 minutes ago
-
OEC collecting data of nurses for potential opportunities in USA60 minutes ago
-
Two killed by unknowns2 hours ago
-
12 criminals held2 hours ago
-
82 new cases of dengue reported on Wednesday3 hours ago