Substandard Food Items Seized In Chichawatni

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday taken action against two food establishments in Chichawatni for violations of food safety regulations.

According to PFA spokesperson, during surprise inspections, the authority recovered 40 liters of substandard flavorings and 10 kilograms of expired food items from an oil production unit and a popular local restaurant.

At the oil production facility, inspectors found banned flavorings being used in the manufacture of banaspati ghee.

The production area also contained insect-infested and contaminated containers.

Similarly, the restaurant was found to be using expired Chinese salt and other over-aged food items in its food preparation.

Inspectors also discovered foul-smelling and blood-stained meat in the restaurant's freezer.

The owners of both the oil unit and the restaurant were fined 50,000 rupees each for the violations.

APP/mjm/378

