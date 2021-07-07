UrduPoint.com
Substandard Food Items Seized, Several Shops Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:32 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday seized 650 kilograms of unhygienic 'miss brand' ice cream from a vehicle during a blockade in Shankar area of Mardan and imposed heavy fines on the owners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday seized 650 kilograms of unhygienic 'miss brand' ice cream from a vehicle during a blockade in Shankar area of Mardan and imposed heavy fines on the owners.

In Bakhshali Bazaar Mardan, two bakery units were sealed for violating hygiene rules and using substandard items.

The action was taken on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

During the inspection under the supervision of Assistant Director Muhammad Abbas, several grocery stores, kabab shops and hotels in Shankar and Rustam were inspected and issued improvement notices to them.

In Mayar bazaar Mardan, three general stores were sealed for overdue items and violation of hygiene rules.

Various general stores, hotels, poultry and dairy shops were inspected at the Bijli Ghar area in Upper Dir. During the operation, 25 kgs of substandard spices,a sack of expired milk were recovered and two shops were sealed.

According to the Food Safety Authority, more than 100 different food outlets were inspected at Shakar Dara in Kohat and seized substandard food items and issued notices to shop keepers.

