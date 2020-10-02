UrduPoint.com
Substandard Gas Cylinders Removed From 200 Passenger Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Substandard gas cylinders were removed from more than 200 passenger vehicles during an operation by the Sindh Government against substandard gas cylinders, in different areas of the metropolis.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Qadir Shah also witnessed the activities of the operation carried out in the areas nearby Rashid Minhas Road, Empress Market and Hotel Avari Tower here, said a statement.

The Karachi Traffic police recovered substandard cylinders and also seized several vehicles during the operation.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Owais advised parents that they should not send their children in the school vans which have installed gas cylinders in their vehicles.

He said that the use of gas cylinders in public transport is dangerous and it was also advertised in the newspaper by the Sindh Government.

Owais Shah said that LPG cylinders would be removed from the school vans and buses and case would be registered against them.

He directed the traffic police to remove gas cylinders from all public transport vehicles and release them.

The Sindh minister also directed for removing LPG gas cylinders from school vans and buses and impound the vehicles.

