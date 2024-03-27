Open Menu

Substandard Gram Flour Seized, Wasted

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Authority claimed to have seized a huge quantity of substandard grain flour at Jhang Road here.

According to a spokesman, the food safety team inspected the distribution unit of the basic ingredients used for the fried products.

Upon checking, it was discovered a whole lot of grain flour, some 200 kg in quantity was substandard and trash.

The owner was fined Rs. 20,000 on the spot with the material wasted concurrently.

The PFA official, Muhammad Asim Javed warned in this regard that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of people.

He asked the masses to inform the food authority about any sort of impurity or adulteration found in their surroundings so that it could be rectified timely.

