Substandard Gram Flour Seized, Wasted
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Authority claimed to have seized a huge quantity of substandard grain flour at Jhang Road here.
According to a spokesman, the food safety team inspected the distribution unit of the basic ingredients used for the fried products.
Upon checking, it was discovered a whole lot of grain flour, some 200 kg in quantity was substandard and trash.
The owner was fined Rs. 20,000 on the spot with the material wasted concurrently.
The PFA official, Muhammad Asim Javed warned in this regard that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of people.
He asked the masses to inform the food authority about any sort of impurity or adulteration found in their surroundings so that it could be rectified timely.
Recent Stories
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA Abbottabad major operations against sales of fake drugs11 minutes ago
-
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial matters18 minutes ago
-
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin36 minutes ago
-
4000 kites seized, six sellers held2 hours ago
-
PM grieved over death of Amjad Islam Amjad's wife11 hours ago
-
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters12 hours ago
-
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik12 hours ago
-
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 2012 hours ago
-
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters12 hours ago
-
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals12 hours ago
-
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives13 hours ago
-
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal13 hours ago