UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Substandard Protective Items Seized In Lakki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Substandard protective items seized in Lakki

The district administration is taking strict action against unethical business elements that were involved in selling substandard protective items at the expense of people's lives

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking strict action against unethical business elements that were involved in selling substandard protective items at the expense of people's lives.

As part of such efforts, Drug Inspector Abrar Khan paid visit to bazaar of the city and checked quality of protective items for coronavirus.

During inspection, the drug inspector found several packs of masks substandard and thus discarded them.

He also recovered substandard sanitizers from possession of a supplier and sent samples of the chemical for laboratory test.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of protective items which were very effective in protecting oneself from infection of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Business Visit From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan tests negative for Coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Pyongyang Preparing Sister of North Korea's Kim fo ..

5 minutes ago

More than 60 expats quarantined in SE Turkey

5 minutes ago

Transport group imports reduced by 42.51 per cent ..

1 minute ago

Iran "successfully" launches 1st military satellit ..

1 minute ago

Russian internet giant offers free coronavirus tes ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.