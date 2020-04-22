Substandard protective items seized in Lakki

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking strict action against unethical business elements that were involved in selling substandard protective items at the expense of people's lives.

As part of such efforts, Drug Inspector Abrar Khan paid visit to bazaar of the city and checked quality of protective items for coronavirus.

During inspection, the drug inspector found several packs of masks substandard and thus discarded them.

He also recovered substandard sanitizers from possession of a supplier and sent samples of the chemical for laboratory test.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of protective items which were very effective in protecting oneself from infection of coronavirus.