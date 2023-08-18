Substandard quality material used in Booni Road construction

CHITRAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Chitral Development Movement (CDM) a district welfare organization in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, expressed great concerns over the substandard quality of work done in the Booni road construction project.

The CDM team met with Deputy Commissioner of Upper Chitral Mohammad Khalid Zaman in his office where DC Upper Chitral assured the timely action.

During the CDM's visit, it was also revealed that the project contractor had illegally sublet contract to other small contractors and ordinary laborers, which further causing of substandard quality of the work.

DC Upper Chitral was promised that he would alert the Federal authorities to their reservations.