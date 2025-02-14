Substandard snacks threaten children health, growth: Child specialist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Child specialist Dr. Ziadullah on Friday said that a large number of children in Peshawar are suffering from various diseases due to the consumption of substandard chips, biscuits, toffees and other junk food.

Talking to a private news channel, he warned that these unhealthy snacks are leading to severe infections, particularly stomach and throat infections.

These substandard snacks negatively impact children's mental and physical growth, he added.

Dr. Ziadullah emphasized that the poor quality of such food items, often containing harmful preservatives, artificial flavors, and excessive oil, poses serious health risks.

“When children consume these products, their digestive systems struggle to process them properly. This weakens their immunity and overall health,” he explained.

He highlighted that continuous consumption of unhealthy snacks may result in long-term health problems, including obesity, weak bones, and sluggish cognitive development.

He urges parents to avoid giving children processed and unhealthy food and instead provide them with fresh, nutritious meals.