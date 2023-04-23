UrduPoint.com

Substandard Sweets' Land 60 People In Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Substandard sweets' land 60 people in hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :At least 60 people, including women and children, fell critically ill after eating substandard sweets in Mandbalu area of Balochistan on Sunday.

District administration told media that some 30 people have been shifted to FC Hospital and the remaining patients are being shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

The local administration has launched a probe into the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

